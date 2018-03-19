Vestarin Offers an Opportunity to Buy TESLA Supercars with VST Tokens

MOSCOW, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The ambitious Vestarin project team working on a multifunctional platform for consumer sales to be made in cryptocurrency, has concluded a partnership agreement with Moscow Tesla Club for the sale of Tesla elite electric cars in the Russian market. Transactions will be completed on Vestarin platform in VST tokens.

Vestarin is an international blockchain startup aimed at the integration of cryptocurrencies into mass segments of the consumer market, from online retailers or restaurants to cars and real estate.

It should be noted that the demo version of the application was already introduced before the start of the ICO, and now the digital product is in a phase of active development.

Moscow Tesla Club, in turn, is known as one of the most dynamically developing companies selling electric cars in the Russian market. It is also an official dealer of Tesla in Russia.

It is logical that innovative cars should be purchased by an innovative cryptocurrency, that is VST. That is why the partnership between the two brands promises to be successful.

In addition, few days ago, Vestarin blockchain startup concluded a partnership agreement with StroyProekt construction company that offers opportunities to buy real estate in the Russian market.

The number of cryptocurrency holders throughout the world is rapidly growing. It means a growing demand for payments of goods and services in tokens. Therefore, the Vestarin management have probably placed their bet correctly in choosing mass consumer market as it obviously will flourish in the coming years.

