Nexus Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (NXES) Launches E-Commerce Division to Leverage Data Analytics Expertise in New Markets

Initial Product Launch Begins Generating Sales and a New Income Stream

COCONUT CREEK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Nexus Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: NXES) announces the formation and launch of a new e-commerce division in a strategic initiative to create significant new revenue streams that capitalize on institutional expertise in the areas of analytics and targeted marketing. The company has debuted its first products online resulting in strong initial sales, validating the major upside of this new initiative.

As its core legacy business of lead generation brokerage continues to produce steady revenues, it has also provided Nexus with key insights into business trends and markets ripe for entry. The metrics obtained indicate ongoing downward pricing pressures will continue to be exerted upon large scale lead generation businesses while advantageous sales margins remain steady in e-commerce in the successful arbitrage and branding of consumer products.

Nexus CEO James Bayardelle stated, "The key to the future growth of Nexus is maximizing our inherent skill in using data analytics for marketing and sales. Marketing intelligence is how you 'follow the money' to identify trends based on customer demand. Our company is now leveraging our insights into consumer behavior to identify opportunity gaps in consumer products we can brand and sell in multi-channel online platforms."

Following months of research and development, Nexus launched its first product line in the foods category using Amazon (AMZN) as its sales platform. Immediate sales validated the strength of the category chosen and the product developed. Based on these initial results, inventories are being increased to satisfy demand and new products in additional categories are in active development.

The maturation of giant consumer sales and social media platforms has converged with a democratization of cloud-based services to usher in a new era of rapid company formation and product development. This flattening effect combined with supply chains for product sourcing and manufacturing made accessible to anyone, as found on Alibaba (BABA), has lowered the barriers to entry in most consumer markets. Concurrent with these open field opportunities, the challenge of differentiating vendor products from a proliferation of market offerings will grow.

The ability to leverage consumer data to identify trends, target customers, and generate new and recurring sales is why many professional marketers have expanded from purely information-based business models to product development. Though data collection has exploded, the ability of many businesses to make intelligent use of it remains in its infancy and astute marketing teams are actively exploiting their advantages in the e-commerce space. And while retail arbitrage in staples and commodity products remain a viable avenue for sales generation, unique branding is now the primary strategy for successful product launches and sustainable sales.

"The e-commerce space is enormous, growing, and very fluid. This new era of instant product development and branding will favor those groups with advanced data analytical skills, targeted marketing abilities, and high-speed to market product development cycles. Creating economic moats through successful branding is measured now not by overall market recognition alone, but relative to the size of the market. With hundreds of billions of dollars of consumer spending up for grabs every year, even new small brands now generate millions in revenues."

"Based on early results, we are confident the entry of Nexus into e-commerce is a major growth opportunity that can generate healthy returns for our shareholders," said CEO James Bayardelle. "With our marketing expertise, we can navigate all major platforms and sales and marketing channels to host products and drive traffic through media buys and organic presence while developing our own unique website domains. Nexus holds a significant competitive advantage in the segmentation of massive consumer datasets to refine our sales targeting criteria on platforms like Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) which will enable us to scale each validated product. As we build our brands to increase sales and profits, their asset value will add to the company's intrinsic net worth as well. Our entry into e-commerce is highly proactive in nature as opposed to merely being a reactive quest for income. It represents to us our biggest opportunity to date and a perfect fit for our existing skills and capabilities."

DISCLAIMER:

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation: expectations, expects, anticipates, believes, hopes, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding the development, use and marketability of products as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones (i.e. SEC Periodic Filings, Filing of Proxies, etc.). Such forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on Nexus Enterprise Solutions predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions and other factors over which Nexus Enterprise Solutions has little or no control. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Nexus Enterprise Solutions assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors are discussed in documents filed from time to time by Nexus Enterprise Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Nexus Enterprise Solutions, Inc.