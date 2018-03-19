

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell along with U.S. stocks Monday, as traders fretted over a litany of defections and firings from the Trump Administration.



WTI light sweet oil was down 28 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $62.06/bbl



Russia said today it is committed to seeing its pact with OPEC through to completion. They may even prolong cuts into 2019.



'As soon as the ultimate goal of our deal is achieved -- which is the balancing of the market -- we will start considering gradual withdrawal. That might start to happen starting with the third or fourth quarters.'



'We will act depending on the current situation,' he said.



The Kremlin official, on Bloomberg TV, said they were unconcerned about the U.S. shale boom.



