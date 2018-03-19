Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Next Generation Sequencing Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of next generation sequencing solutions and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for NGS equipment is increasing due to the growing requirement from buyers such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, clinical laboratories, and research organizations," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, the buyers belonging to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology research laboratories are increasingly demanding automation of their genome library to increase their output capacity," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market:

Increased genome library automation with barcode scanning

Adoption of real-time PCR systems

Increased adoption of low input DNA sampling methods

Increased genome library automation with barcode scanning:

The rise in genome library automation with barcode scanning can be attributed to the efficient delivery of target and whole genome data for thousands of samples. The development of genome library automation includes the incorporation of LIMS that is used to provide tracking mechanisms during the sample preparation and integration of barcodes to the micro RNA libraries at the PCR step. It helps the buyers to achieve a rate of almost 50 libraries capture every day by scanning the micro RNA barcode. Moreover, automation is likely to increase output and profitability.

Adoption of real-time PCR systems:

Real-time PCR systems offer real-time polymerase chain reaction monitoring for gene expression quantification, analysis, and genotyping, which uses allelic discrimination or high-resolution melting. The rise in adoption of such real-time PCR systems can also be attributed to its high quality optical and thermal modules, which in turn, allows the buyers to provide high-quality genetic information and optimum performance.

Increased adoption of low input DNA sampling methods:

There is an increase in the adoption of low input DNA sampling methods, as it helps in eliminating the typical amounts of genetic material required for the tests. This, in turn, enables researchers to conduct studies with limited available DNA and preserve it for future uses. Moreover, low-input DNA sampling methods also help in reducing the overall operational costs for buyers by decreasing the amount of reagent required to run the experiment.

