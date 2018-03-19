MLS Group of Companies, LLC Achieves HITRUST CSF(R) Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Risk, and Compliance

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / MLS Group of Companies, LLC ("MLS") a leading provider of independent medical examination services and peer review services announced today that the MLS platform and portal have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST®. With the HITRUST CSF Certified Status, MLS meets key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information.

HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that the organization's information technology infrastructure and platforms have met industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk, and places MLS in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned the certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Healthcare providers and management service organizations are under great pressure to meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT," said MLS's General Manager Nicole Long. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and MLS is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive health information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "We are pleased that MLS has taken the steps necessary to achieve HITRUST CSF Certified status, and we expect their customers to have confidence in this designation."

MLS Group of Companies, LLC is a URAC accredited IRO-C 5.0 provider of Peer Review Services, Independent Medical Evaluations, FMLA Medical Assessments and Functional Capacity Evaluations. We provide efficient, cost-effective service by selecting team members with appropriate skills and experience to handle the needs of all parties involved for effective claims resolution. MLS receives a SOC 2® Type 2 report annually. MLS provides services nationwide and has its headquarters in Southfield, Michigan.

