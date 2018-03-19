Cambridge Analytica responds to false allegations in the media

LONDON, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cambridge Analytica strongly denies the claims recently made by the New York Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News.

The company's detailed responses to their questions ahead of publication were largely ignored in their subsequent reporting. Their source is a former contractor for Cambridge Analytica - not a founder as has been claimed - who left in 2014 and is misrepresenting himself and the company throughout his comments.

In 2014 we received Facebook data and derivatives of Facebook data from another company, GSR, that we engaged in good faith to legally supply data for research. After it subsequently became known that GSR had broken its contract with Cambridge Analytica because it had not adhered to data protection regulation, Cambridge Analytica deleted all the Facebook data and derivatives, in cooperation with Facebook.

This Facebook data was not used by Cambridge Analytica as part of the services it provided to the Donald Trump presidential campaign; personality targeted advertising was not carried out for this client either. The company has made this clear since 2016.

Cambridge Analytica and its affiliates work with commercial brands and mainstream political parties in democratic elections. We did not work on the Brexit referendum in the UK.

Please see our press statement from 17 March 2018 for the company's response to its suspension from Facebook.

