

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the downside, treasuries regained ground over the course of the trading session on Monday before closing roughly flat.



Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 2.845 percent.



The nearly close by treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders are likely to keep an eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes.



New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference as head of the central bank is also likely to attract considerable attention.



Reports on new and existing home sales, durable goods orders, and leading economic indicators may also impact trading in the coming days.



Trading activity may be somewhat subdued on Tuesday amid a lack of major U.S. economic data, and as the Fed begins its two-day meeting.



