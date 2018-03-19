SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Quantum Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 - QTM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Quantum Corporation ("Quantum") (NYSE: QTM) between May 10, 2016 and February 7, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/quantum-corporation?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Quantum had inappropriately accounted for revenue relating to certain transactions commencing April 1, 2016; (ii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Quantum's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

On February 8, 2018, Quantum disclosed that in January of 2018, the Company received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to revenue recognition for certain transactions, prompting an internal investigation by Quantum, which remains ongoing. As a result, the Company announced that it "is postponing release of its fiscal third quarter 2018 results and its earnings conference call."

If you suffered a loss in Quantum, you have until April 16, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP