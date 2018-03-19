Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: ULTA shares over alleged securities laws violations by Ulta Beauty Inc.

On February 9, 2018, after the market closed, it was reported that a consumer class action lawsuit had been filed against Ulta Beauty Inc. The suit alleges that Ulta Beauty Inc. has surreptitiously been restocking used cosmetics, including makeup and selling them alongside unblemished products at full price.

On February 23, 2018, an article was published on the restocking practice on its website. A former employee stated Ulta Beauty Inc. had been deceiving consumers for years by repackaging, restocking and reselling used beauty products including cosmetics at full price. The ex-employee alleged that higher-level managers pressured stores to keep the dollar amount of damaged or returned goods down.

On March 2, 2018, a securities lawsuit was filed against Ulta Beauty Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company was engaged in the widespread practice of repackaging returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full retail price, and that as a result of the foregoing, Ulta's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

