Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Defoamers Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of defoamers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The major end-user industries of defoamers include paper and pulp, paint and coating, wastewater treatment, and F&B," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "The increasing demand for polymer-based defoamers from oil extraction and wastewater treatment has led to suppliers providing silicone-based defoamers for targeted applications," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Defoamers Market:

Consolidation of the supply market

The emergence of VOC-free defoamers

Introduction of Industry 4.0 principles

Consolidation of supply market:

Leading suppliers in the defoamers market space are actively pursuing M&A strategies to expand their reach and gain more market share. Most of these suppliers have an extensive product portfolio and are often observed to be both competitors and clients of each other. This trend is anticipated to create challenges for regional suppliers that are exposed to the risk of being acquired by competitors. However, the expansion of manufacturing and distribution capabilities as a result of consolidation enables the buyers to gain from low logistic expenses, thereby trimming the spend on the category.

The emergence of VOC-free defoamers:

The high preference for VOC-free defoamers has resulted in the increased adoption of VOC-free eco-friendly defoamers, thereby eliminating the dependence on fossil fuels. VOC-free defoamers also help in reducing the emission of harmful organic compounds into the atmosphere, while reducing the reliance on fossil fuels to make defoamers. This benefits the buyers as suppliers can avoid using fossil fuels for manufacturing defoamers.

Introduction of Industry 4.0 principles:

The trend of using automated systems in manufacturing is catching up with most industrial sectors across the world. The implementation of Industry 4.0 is expected to streamline the production and data management processes for the parties involved in the chemical industry supply chain. Moreover, the use of Big data and IoT systems can enable buyers to access real-time plant data that can be made available to investors for better business transparency.

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

