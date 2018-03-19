West Elm, home furnishings retailer and member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands, is scheduled to open its third UK location on 20th March in Westfield London, the largest shopping centre in Europe. The 8,200 sq. ft. store will open with the brand's Spring assortment, along with a signature mix of Mid-century and modern furniture and accessories, as well as Fair Trade Certified and handcrafted products. Additionally, West Elm Westfield London will offer Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s design consultation program Design Crew, which pairs customers with experts who can provide design services. West Elm Westfield London will bring approximately 30 locally recruited jobs to the community.

"We are celebrating five years in the UK this year and are thrilled to continue our growth and expansion with the opening of our third UK location at Westfield London," comments West Elm President Alex Bellos. "The community focused approach that Westfield London has taken to their new development aligns with our core brand values of Choice, Community and Consciousness. We're delighted to be recruiting within the local area, and supporting the creative talent of local artists, designers and makers through our West Elm LOCAL program. The new store will open with a cadence of exciting events, workshops and pop-ups to engage with the Westfield London community."

West Elm Westfield London will be launching with a limited-edition tote bag designed by LOCAL seller The Lovely Drawer, free to customers with a purchase of over £100. Throughout the launch day on 20th March, West Elm will host a series of free workshops including; contemporary paper flowers with A Petal Unfolds, brush lettering with The Lovely Drawer and lino printing with craft designer Emily Dawe.

For up-to-date information on in-store promotions, events and workshop tickets, customers are encouraged to "like" the West Elm Westfield London store on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/westelmwestfield and follow West Elm UK on Instagram: @westelmUK.

Now located in 3 UK locations: Tottenham Court Road, Kingston and Westfield London; you can also shop online at www.westelm.co.uk.

Applicants interested in joining the West Elm Westfield London team are encouraged to email WEWestfield@wsgc.com.

About West Elm

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY since 2002, West Elm opened its first store in DUMBO, the neighborhood it still proudly calls home. With a mission of harnessing the power of design and human connection to enrich lives, everything West Elm does is designed to make an impact in everyday life, from creating unique, affordable designs for modern living and commitment to Fair Trade Certified, from LOCAL and handcrafted products to community-driven collaborations and events. The brand operates more than 100 retail stores as well as e-commerce websites in the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, ships internationally to customers around the world, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, Middle East, Philippines and South Korea. In addition to home furnishings retail, West Elm operates West Elm Workspace in the commercial furnishings industry and announced its expansion into the travel and hospitality industry with the launch of West Elm Hotels. West Elm publishes the blog Front+Main and is part of an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. West Elm is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) portfolio of brands.

