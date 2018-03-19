Stocks on the Continent started the week moderately lower, amid heavy losses in Basic Resources and Technology issues, with international trade frictions very much in focus ahead of a two-day G-20 finance ministers' meeting in Buenos Aires and ahead of the key US central bank policy meeting on Wednesday. "A sharp decline in tech stocks, US political tension between and a 'death cross' on Germany's benchmark DAX index were all weighing on sentiment. Investors are extra touchy in the lead up to ...

