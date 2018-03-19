Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2018) - ChroMedX Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CHX) (OTCQB: CHXIF) (FSE: EIY2), developer of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer Platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Raj Kailasanathan as ChroMedX Corp. Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance.

Mr. Kailasanathan joins ChroMedX as a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years experience in the private and public industry in Asia and North America. Prior to joining ChroMedX Corp., Raj was CFO at the innovative Toronto-based Medical Devices Product Development and Contract Manufacturing organization, Kangaroo Group, Where he led finance and accounting functions and was instrumental in preparing the company for sale in April 2017 to Starfish Medical.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Raj to ChroMedX as part of our expanded executive team. He will play a crucial role in the management and strategy of financial operations as ChroMedX grows." said Lahav Gil, CEO & Director, ChroMedX Corp. "

Prior to joining Kangaroo, Raj acted as Director of Finance and Corporate Treasurer at TSX listed company Real Matters Inc.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the team and to contribute to the growth and evolution of ChroMedX, said Raj Kailansanathan, EVP Corporate Finance, ChroMedX Corp. "This is an exciting time for all involved and I'd like to thank Lahav and the board of directors for this appointment."

About Raj Kailasanathan

Mr. Kailasanathan is a seasoned finance professional with more than 24 years of progressive experience in Asia and North America. Over the last 10 years Raj has served in executive positions for several companies in the MedTech and FinTech sectors.

Raj is committed and passionate about maximizing long-term shareholder value, entrepreneurism, innovation, growth initiatives, and maintaining a high level of integrity and transparency.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at today's closing price per share and expiring on March 20, 2023, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About ChroMedX Corp.



ChroMedX Corp. is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel, handheld medical devices for diagnostic testing at the patient's bedside.

HemoPalm, the Company's lead product is the only handheld blood analysis system which combines Blood Gases & Electrolytes with full CO-oximetry. It has a single-use cartridge/handheld reader format, providing the simplest, most rapid and accurate testing process for use in management of critical care patients. Current blood gas systems require purchase of a second device to carry out CO-oximetry measurements. In addition, HemoPalm has the ability to draw capillary blood directly from pin-prick sites into the cartridge, as an alternative to the commonly required, risk-associated arterial blood draws.

ChroMedX Corp. technologies are protected by the Company's issued and pending patents, covering blood/plasma/serum collection, and processing and analysis.

Website: www.chromedx.com

