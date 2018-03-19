Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2018) - Appature Mobile Applications Inc. ("AMAI" or the "Company"), today announces that, effective March 14th, it has closed a brokered private placement of special warrants (the "Private Placement") led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as agent (the "Agent")

The Company raised gross proceeds of $1,930,000 in the Private Placement through the issuance of a total of 19,300,000 special warrants (each, a "Special Warrant"), at a price of $0.10 per Special Warrant. Each Special Warrant is exercisable by the holder to receive one common share of the Company (a "Share") for no additional consideration, and all unexercised Special Warrants will be deemed to be exercised without any further action on the earlier of: (a) July 14, 2018, and (b) the third business day after a receipt is issued for a (final) prospectus by the securities regulatory authorities in each province where the Special Warrants were sold qualifying the Shares to be issued upon the exercise of the Special Warrants.

Pursuant to an agency agreement entered into between the Company and the Agent, an aggregate of 1,351,000 agent's warrants were issued to the Agent, representing 7% of the Special Warrants sold in the Private Placement. An additional 500,000 advisory warrants and 100,000 Shares were issued to the Agent in consideration of advisory services rendered under the agreement. Each warrant issued to the Agent is exercisable for 24 months to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.10. In addition, the Company has paid to the Agent an advisory fee and a cash commission representing 7% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement. All of the securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on July 14, 2018.

"We thank our shareholders for their confidence in our team and our vision of blockchain application technology," said Jay Ruckenstein, President of AMAI. "We welcome this opportunity to advance our goal of delivering leading-edge blockchain products and services while creating sustainable value for our shareholders. I would also like to personally thank our officers, directors, and staff for their hard work as we continue to drive the company's growth plans forward."

Rahim Mohamed, AMAI's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased with the completion of this financing. We look forward to working with Mackie Research toward the filing of our preliminary prospectus and listing application with the Canadian Securities Exchange."

Following its recently announced acquisition of RewardDrop Software Inc., the Company is now focused on the financing and development of CatchCoinTM, its flagship cryptocurrency marketing application which allows retailers, restaurants, and other public venues to offer personalized, real-time, mobile promotional offers to nearby visitors, bridging the gap between e-commerce and retail.

About Appature Mobile Applications Inc.:

Appature Mobile Application Inc. is a technology incubator specializing in developing, launching, acquiring and vertically integrating technology companies. We bring together engineering, design, finance and management expertise to build innovative mobile applications that push the boundaries of user experience.

For further information please contact:

Rahim Mohammed

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 605-9429

Statements in this press release regarding AMAI's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, such as the filing of AMAI's preliminary prospectus, AMAI's prospective listing on the CSE, its prospective business, and the prospective development and commercialization of its CatchCoinTM application. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Except as required by law, AMAI disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, AMAI undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.