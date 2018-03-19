

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $3.51 billion, or $0.83 per share. This was up from $2.89 billion, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $9.77 billion. This was up from $9.27 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.51 Bln. vs. $2.89 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $9.77 Bln vs. $9.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%



