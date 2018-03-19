Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2018) - Royal Standard Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: RYSMF) (the "Company") announces that Lonnie Kirsh has resigned as a director, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. Management would like to thank Mr. Kirsh for his contributions to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavours. As a result of Mr. Kirsh's resignation, the Company has appointed Carmelo Marrelli as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has appointed Lisa McCormack to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Carmelo Marrelli, a director of the Company since January 2014, is the principal of Marrelli Support Services Inc., a firm that has delivered accounting and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. In addition, Mr. Marrelli also controls DSA Corporate Services Inc., a firm providing corporate secretarial and regulatory filing services. Carmelo is Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Ms. McCormack currently serves as a director and/or officer of several reporting issuers and publicly-traded companies. She was Corporate Secretary of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. from April 2015 to August 2016. Prior thereto, Ms. McCormack served as Corporate Secretary of Kerr Mines Inc. from December 2013 to July 2016, Vice-President, Legal of Northern Gold Mining Inc. from October 2012 to June 2013, Corporate Secretary of Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. from January 2011 to June 2012 and has work as Corporate Securities Law Clerk with Chris Irwin of Irwin Lowy LLP from September 1996 to present.

