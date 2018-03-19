Capstone Mining Reports Fatality at Cozamin Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) is saddened to report that a fatal accident occurred at its Cozamin Mine on Sunday, March 18, 2018. An electrical technician was injured while working on an underground voltage regulator. He was transported immediately to a hospital in Zacatecas where he later passed away.

"Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to our miner's family and our entire team at Cozamin," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone.

Operations at Cozamin were temporarily suspended yesterday, but have since resumed with the exception of the immediate area of the accident which is secured for investigation. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing and the necessary authorities have been notified.

Capstone remains committed to the highest safety standards at all its operations and sincerely regrets that these efforts did not prevent this incident.

