

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government's decision to increase duties on steel and aluminum imports may fast-track a free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, said Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles.



During an interview with CBN radio, he said that countries affected by the surcharge should seek new partnerships to export their products.



Meirelles also said that the Brazilian government is already in touch with the Donald Trump administration to understand the decision and assess if an agreement between Brazil and the United States is possible.



However, the minister did not deny that the Brazilian government could take the United States to the World Trade Organization (WTO) if there is no agreement on the duties.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX