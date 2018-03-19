Technology stocks paced losses in London at the start of the week, much as on the other major international bourses. Presumably, losses in the tech space were triggered by news that Cambridge Analytica, a Big Data firm closely associated with US president Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and with Brexit, might have inappropriately used data on 50m Facebook users which it gathered in 2015 and should have destroyed. On Monday evening, Facebook said Cambridge had acquiesced to a forensic ...

