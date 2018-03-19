ProLung, Inc. Appoints Rex Yung, MD as Chief Scientific Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / ProLung, Inc. ("ProLung" or the "Company"), which is focused on making a difference in time for lung cancer patients with its innovative predictive analytics technology and non-invasive tests for the risk stratification of indeterminate pulmonary nodules, announces the appointment of Rex Yung, MD, FCCP as Chief Scientific Officer.

Steven Eror, President and CEO of ProLung®, stated, "I am pleased to welcome Rex as our Chief Scientific Officer. His distinguished medical leadership in pulmonary oncology enhances the ProLung team's expertise as we commercialize the ProLung Test™. With numerous clinical publications to his credit and direct involvement in the U.S. National Lung Screening Trial (NLST), he is well-matched to further advance our clinical research for our regulatory outcomes and scientific discoveries."

Dr. Yung stated, "Having collaborated with ProLung for several years before officially joining the management team has given me the opportunity to better understand the company and its predictive analytics technology. I am delighted to formally join the ProLung team, especially with the medical community's increasing focus on early detection of lung cancer and improving survival."

Prior to joining ProLung, Dr. Yung had served as the Director of Pulmonary Oncology and Director of Bronchoscopy at Johns Hopkins University. He remains an adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (JHU). Dr. Yung is a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP), fellow of the Asia Pacific Society of Respirology (APSR), and board certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. He has served on the executive and editorial boards of the World Association of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology, American Association of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology, and the Journal of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology. He has also been in leadership positions of the ACCP, APSR and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC).

Dr. Yung graduated from Harvard University and received his MD from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). His clinical training was at UCLA, fellowship training at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and research training at the Cardiovascular Research Institute at UCSF.

About ProLung, Inc.

ProLung's mission is to make a difference in time for lung cancer patients. ProLung is the world leader in innovative predictive analytics technology and non-invasive tests for the risk stratification of indeterminate pulmonary nodules that can lead to lung cancer. The Company develops, tests, and commercializes solutions which may shorten the time to diagnosis and expand the therapeutic window for lung cancer patients. ProLung's predictive analytics platform for lung cancer risk stratification is approved for sale in the European Economic Area and investigational use in the USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the Company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected," and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the Company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

SOURCE: ProLung, Inc.