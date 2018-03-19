Bioiberica has obtained authorisation to sell Mobileein Australia and New Zealand as a medicinal supplement and non-traditional ingredient for use in functional foods. The Therapeutic Goods Administration and Food Standard Australia New Zealand found that this patented natural ingredient rich in hyaluronic acid and other components like collagen and polysaccharides can be included in medicinal supplements and food for daily consumption. Nearly seven million Australians have mobility problems, of which more than two million suffer from osteoarthritis.

"This approval is key to Bioiberica's international expansion plan in the joint health and mobility area This year the company plans to sign different licencing and distribution agreements with local companies across the two countries", said Jaume Reguant, director of the Bioiberica International Human Health division.

The product's efficacy and safety have been tested in six preclinical studies and five randomised clinical studies over five years: "Mobilee is an innovative product with health benefits, which the human body absorbs naturally. Its benefits extend beyond the advantages afforded by hyaluronic acid. Taking Mobilee every day for at least two months helps maintain joint health and muscle function," said Dr Martínez, head of Development at Bioiberica.

Mobilee has also been approved by the European Commission as a Novel Food and has GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status in the US.

Bioiberica is a global company specialising in the research, production and sale of biomolecules such as chondroitin sulfate, glucosamine, heparin and hyaluronic acid. Since 1975, Bioibérica has consolidated its position as an international leader in joint health and chondroprotection through constant dedication and commitment to science and research.

