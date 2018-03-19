PERTH, W. AUSTRALIA, Mar 20, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - MedTech pioneer Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (Proteomics International; ASX: PIQ) has announced the official product launch of its world leading predictive diagnostic test for diabetic kidney disease, "PromarkerD".The pioneering diagnostic test was launched by Proteomics International partner Omics Global Solutions (Puerto Rico, USA) through its distributor in the Dominican Republic, Macrotech Farmaceutica, the exclusive provider of dialysis services in the country.The successful launch represents the achievement of a key milestone in the stepped approach to commercialise the test in global markets using a range of technology platforms. Proteomics International is engaged with potential partners to bring PromarkerD to market in mainland USA, Mexico, Japan, Australia, China and Europe.Proteomics International Managing Director, Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "The world is now recognising the growing burden of diabetes and the importance of kidney health. We see PromarkerD as transforming the diagnosis and treatment of diabetic kidney disease and saving healthcare systems billions of dollars."The test is being provided using the published mass spectrometry technology platform, known as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT), and the Company expects to conclude its next licensing deal for this version of PromarkerD with a certified laboratory within weeks. Following uptake by specialised facilities, Proteomics International is focused on finalising the development of the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunoassay version of PromarkerD, that can be used in clinical laboratories around the world.About Diabetes and Kidney Disease :The International Diabetes Federation estimates 422 million adults worldwide now have diabetes, which is the major cause of kidney disease accounting for approximately 44% of new cases. One in three adult diabetics will develop chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD is a disorder in which patients show progressive loss of kidney (renal) function usually accompanied by excess protein in the urine (proteinuria). Ninety percent of kidney function can be lost without experiencing any symptoms and in Australia 53 people die every day from the disease.Many CKD patients progress to a need for dialysis or kidney transplant, or experience excessive mortality from cardiovascular-related diseases. The prevalence of CKD is rising and as such there is urgent need for early diagnosis and treatments that can benefit CKD patients. Medicare spending in the USA for patients with chronic kidney disease aged 65 and older exceeded US$50 billion in 2013, and represented 20% of all Medicare spending in this age group.About Omics Global Solutions and Macrotech Farmaceutica :Omics Global Solutions (OGS) was established to launch innovative products based on the "omics" sciences (proteomics, genomics, etc.) to have an impact on the lives of patients, their caregivers, and medical professionals involved with their treatment. Located in Puerto Rico (USA) it has partnered with Macrotech Farmaceutica to serve the population of Latin America.Macrotech Farmaceutica, established 1995, is a leading health services company and is the exclusive provider of dialysis services, instruments and reagents in the Dominican Republic. The PromarkerD test is branded locally as INNOVATIO ND2.About Proteomics International Laboratories (PILL) :Proteomics International is a wholly owned subsidiary of PILL (ASX: PIQ), a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bio-analytical services. The company specialises in proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins.It received the world's first ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation for proteomics services, and operates from state-of-the-art facilities located on the QEII Medical Campus in Perth, W.Australia. The Company's business model uses its proprietary technology across three integrated areas of diagnostics, drug discovery and analytical services. www.proteomicsinternational.com.For further information, contact:Dr Richard LipscombeManaging DirectorProteomics International Laboratories LtdT: +61 8 9389 1992E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com[Investor Relations]Paul HartCanary CapitalT: +61 421 051 474E: phart@canarycapital.com.au[Media Contact]Susan Fitzpatrick-NapierDirector, Digital Mantra GroupT: +61 2 8218 2144E: team@dmgpr.comSource: Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (PILL)Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.