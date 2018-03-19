

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its March 6 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA maintained its benchmark lending rate at the record low 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see Q4 figures for house prices, with forecasts suggesting a flat quarterly reading and an increase of 3.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent quarterly decline and the 8.3 percent yearly jump.



Japan will release final January numbers for its leading and coincident indexes; the previous scores were 104.8 and 114.0, respectively.



Hong Kong will provide February data for consumer prices; in January, the inflation rate was 1.7 percent on year.



