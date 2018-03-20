Venclose Celebrates 2,000th Procedure with Next-Generation Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation System

Company Simultaneously Announces Successful Live Cases Performed in London at the International Veins Meeting

SAN JOSE, California, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Venclose, Inc., a privately-held Silicon Valley medical technology company, today announced that more than 2,000 patients have been treated with the company's VENCLOSE' Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation System in the United States and Europe. The VENCLOSE system is the next-generation endovenous RF ablation system designed to close the damaged vein and restore healthy blood flow in patients with venous reflux disease, a progressive medical condition which is often associated with varicose veins.

Additionally, the VENCLOSE system, which received CE mark approval in December 2017, was used during two live cases at the College of Phlebology International Veins Meeting held March 16, 2018 in London. The procedures wereperformed by Professor Mark Whiteley, Consultant Venous Surgeon and Consultant Phlebologist at the Whiteley Clinic, and Mr. Sameh Dimitri, Consultant Vascular Surgeon and Clinical Director of the South Mersey Vascular Centre. Both procedures were well tolerated, and immediate post-procedure duplex ultrasound confirmed closure with no serious adverse events.

"With the VENCLOSE system, I am able to offer my patients a well-established endovenous RF ablation treatment with a system that is more efficient for my practice," said Prof. Whiteley. "With the touch screen generator interface, I can easily switch between the 2.5 and 10 cm treatment segments. I particularly like the fact the system displays time of treatment and cumulative energy in linear endovenous energy density (LEED) - it's smart, versatile and efficient."

"I am impressed with the new VENCLOSE RF catheter," said Mr. Dimitri. "Its lower profile allows me to use a 6 Fr sheath, unlike other RF catheters which require a 7 Fr sheath, which results in a smaller catheter entry site and increases flexibility to help me navigate through tortuous veins."

With two heating lengths in one catheter, the VENCLOSE system is more versatile and efficient than current RF ablation systems - reducing total in-vein time and simplifying inventory management. Its smaller, 6 Fr catheter minimizes invasiveness and eases navigation through the diseased vein. The compact generator offers nearly instant power-up, and the touch screen display incorporates audible tones for thermal delivery to simplify its operation throughout the procedure.

"We are pleased to see such strong interest in and adoption of the VENCLOSE system," said Jerry Gibson, Chairman andCEO of Venclose. "We will carry this positive momentum forward as we bring our innovative system to more physicians across the US and Europe."

About Venclose, Inc.

Venclose is a privately-held, commercial-stageSilicon Valleymedical technology company developing next-generation solutions for the treatment of venous reflux disease, also known as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). CVI is a progressive medical condition affecting more than 30 million adults in the United States alone. The VENCLOSE RF Ablation System offers physicians more versatility than the current endovenous radiofrequency ablation systems and is commercially available in the United States and Europe.

