

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Geron Corp. (GERN)



Gained 28.78% to close Monday's (Mar.19) trading at $4.34.



News: The Company reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 after the market close on Friday.



For the fourth quarter of 2017, the company reported a net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million, or $0.05 per share, for the comparable 2016 period. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 climbed to $191,000 from $94,000 in Q4, 2016. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 declined to $8.0 million from $8.9 million for the comparable 2016 period.



Pipeline:



The Company's lead drug candidate is Imetelstat, which is being developed for the potential treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.



-- A phase 2/3 clinical trial of Imetelstat, dubbed IMerge, in transfusion dependent patients with Low or Intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes who have relapsed after or are refractory to prior treatment with an erythropoiesis stimulating agent, is underway. -- A phase II clinical trial evaluating two doses of Imetelstat in intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis (MF) patients who are refractory to or have relapsed after treatment with a JAK inhibitor, dubbed IMbark, is ongoing.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- The protocol-specified primary analysis, which includes an assessment of overall survival, in the IMbark study will begin by the end of the second quarter of 2018.



2. Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)



Gained 26.98% to close Monday's trading at $27.30.



News: The Company announced positive top line results from its two phase III studies of investigational drug HTX-011 in subjects undergoing bunionectomy and hernia repair, dubbed Study 301/EPOCH1 and Study 302/EPOCH2, respectively.



The two studies met the primary endpoint, with HTX-011 significantly reducing pain and opioid use compared to bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control, through 72 hours.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Submission of NDA for HTX-011 to the FDA in the second half of 2018.



3. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)



Gained 22.52% to close Monday's trading at $19.48.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The lead drug candidate is Larazotide acetate (INN-202), which has successfully met its primary endpoint in a phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. Also in the pipeline is INN-108, indicated for mild to moderate ulcerative colitis, which is entering Phase 2 trials this year, and INN-329, entering phase 3 for Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography (MRCP).



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Larazotide acetate is expected to move into phase III clinical trials in celiac disease in Q2 2018.



4. MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)



Gained 12.65% to close Monday's trading at $4.68.



News: The Company announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.



The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 widened to $2.4 million or $0.09 per share from $1.9 million or $0.09 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.53 million, up 23% from the $0.43 million in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- MediWound has been approached by another company to consider a strategic transaction and discussions in this regard are underway.



5. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)



Gained 12.10% to close Monday's trading at $5.56.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On January 4, 2018, the Company announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, and provided initial full year 2018 revenue guidance.



Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 is expected to be between $6.9 million and $7.2 million, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Total revenue for the full year 2017 is expected to be between $13.8 million and $14.1 million compared to $5.1 million for the full year 2016.



The Company expects full year 2018 revenue to be in the range of $20.0 to $25.0 million.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- The Company expects to report its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 after the market close on Thursday, March 22.



6. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)



Gained 11.89% to close Monday's trading at $8.75.



Cronos Group is a Canadian licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis.



News: MM Enterprises USA, LLC, a leading U.S. cannabis company with facilities in California, Nevada, and New York, has entered into an agreement with Cronos Group to form a first-of-its-kind cross border joint venture.



The joint venture, called MedMen Canada Inc. will develop branded cannabis products and open stores across Canada by year's end.



7. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)



Gained 8.82% to close Monday's trading at $9.75.



The Company is focused on developing regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On February 15, 2018, the Company announced that it has regained compliance with the NYSE American listing standards, with a positive stockholders' equity of approximately $47.4 million on a pro forma basis.



Upcoming event:



The Company is yet to report fourth quarter 2017 financial results.



