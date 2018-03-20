Universal FibersElevates Prestivawith Built-In Stain Resistance

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --(DOMOTEX Asia/CHINAFLOOR)- Universal Fibersfurther elevates the leading performance advantages of PrestivaPA6 carpet fiber with built-in encapsulated stain resistance. While the company also provides this technology for its PA66 products including Prisma Refreshand Thrive this latest advancement now expands the capability to both core chemistries. Universal Fibers offers Prestiva in its exclusive 600 denier building block answering industry demand for light weight high bulk fiber, while supporting market objectives for styling and ease of care and maintenance. Exacting solution-dyed color is also achieved with access to Universal Color an incredible palette of 284 trend setting hues scientifically developed as a base from which virtually any color may be created.

Universal Fibers' stain resist technology is inherent within the fiber and thus permanent. It cannot be worn off in foot traffic or cleaned off in maintenance. This outstanding innovation is environmentally safe, recyclable and supports extended product life since its performance will not diminish over time.

"We are extremely excited to further advance the features and benefits of Prestiva for our honored customers globally," says Roger Seow, Universal Fibers' Vice President of International Sales and Marketing. "Our mission is to help our customers win with leading fiber technology the market will value. Prestiva with permanent stain resistance supports this objective."

To see Prestiva on display visit Universal Fibers at China Floor, booth W3-D05. Learn more at universalfibers.com

About Universal Fibers, Inc.: Universal Fibers, Inc. is one of two business units within Universal Fiber Systems, LLC, with Premiere Fibers, Inc. the second business unit. Based in Bristol, Virginia USA with manufacturing facilities in Europe, Thailand and China, Universal Fibers, Inc. is a global leader in the production of high quality, solution-dyed synthetic filament-based fibers for the flooring, transportation and industrial fibers industries.

Universal Fibers| ISO 9001, 14001 | Bristol, Virginia USA | Taicang, China

For more information, contact; +1.276.669.1161, info@universalfibers.com www.universalfibers.com

Media Contact:

Denise Rushing

Tele: +1.423.752.4687, ext. 317

E: drushing@ndp-agency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/656222/Universal_Fibers_Logo.jpg