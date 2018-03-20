

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday snapped the four-day losing streak in which it had given away more than 55 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,280-point plateau, although it figures to turn lower again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ongoing fears of a trade war, the outlook for interest rates and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourse figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and oil and insurance companies were dented by weakness from the property sector.



For the day, the index added 9.37 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 3,279.25 after trading between 3,251.05 and 3,280.57. The Shenzhen Composite Index collected 5.03 points or 0.27 percent to end at 1,868.05.



Among the actives, China Life climbed 1.04 percent, while Ping An Insurance surged 4.68 percent, Bank of China collected 0.24 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.63 percent, Agricultural Bank of China gained 0.25 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.52 percent, Bank of Communications was unchanged, PetroChina perked 0.76 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 2.65 percent, China Vanke tumbled 3.22 percent and Gemdale skidded 2.88 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday, extending last week's losses.



The Dow shed 335.60 points or 1.35 percent to 24,610.91, while the NASDAQ lost 137.74 points or 1.84 percent to 7,344.24 and the S&P fell 39.09 points or 1.42 percent to 2,712.92.



The sell-off reflected lingering concerns about a potential trade war as well as political uncertainty following recent developments in Washington. Traders are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will keep an eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes. New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference as head of the central bank is also likely to attract considerable attention.



A steep drop by social media giant Facebook (FB) was a heavy drag on the technology sector, while telecoms, energy, computer hardware and steel stocks also fell under pressure.



Crude oil futures fell along with U.S. stocks Monday as traders fretted over a litany of defections and firings from the Trump Administration. WTI light sweet oil was down 28 cents or 0.5 percent to settle at $62.06/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX