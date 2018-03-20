No. 1 air conditioning brand in the IoT Era

On March 13 at MCE 2018 in Italy, Haier, the world's No.1 connected air-conditioning (including smart air-conditioning) brand recognized by Euromonitor International, brought the concept of "cleaning air" instead of "making ACs" to the whole world in the IoT era by displaying the only full set of smart air conditioning solutions. With a 30.5% market share in 2017 based on annual sales, it is the second time that Haier has ranked first in the category.

With its "Worker-user integration", Haier utilizes IoT to provide a simplified interaction with users. At MCE, Haier presented a light-absorbing and air-purifying AC, an air-zoning AC, an easy installation F-series self-cleaning AC, and other new products. Haier also displayed the industry-first magnetic levitation central air conditioning system, which reduces energy consumption by 50% and will be launched in Europe, where 85% of the cities have not met EU quality standards and are in critical need of improving indoor air quality.

Haier customized the F-series ACs for the European market. These units are easy to install and self-cleanable. Using a modularized and easy-to-install model, they save up to 50% of installation time and 80% of service time. They are also able to give out clean air, eliminating secondary indoor pollution.

In the IoT era, ACs are merely the carrier, and what customers really need is clean air. In China, traditional AC tycoons have a strong control in the hardware section. Haier has grasped the opportunities brought by IoT to break up the monopolies, becoming the No.1 air conditioning brand in the IoT Era.

Haier adheres to the philosophy of selling "air", which earns them 10 No. 1 awards in many countries including the United States, China, Russia, Italy, Thailand, Pakistan and India. Besides Russia, Haier is also the top Chinese brand in Italy, and the No.1 Chinese brand in Europe. In the US, Haier GE Appliances rank No. 1 in the market.

Haier ACs have built an air ecosystem in the IoT era that is triggering a frenzy of discussion across the industry. Haier is also promoting the upgrade of Chinese business models.

