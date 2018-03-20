

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Tuesday from the previous session, reflecting weakness in technology stocks following a plunge in Facebook shares. Ongoing worries about the political uncertainty in Japan also dragged stocks lower.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 152.13 points or 0.71 percent to 21,328.77, off a low of 21,223.97 in early trades.



The major exporters are weak. Sony is down more than 1 percent, while Panasonic, Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are losing almost 1 percent each.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.4 percent while Honda is adding 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.4 percent while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 0.5 percent after crude oil prices dipped overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Japan Post Holdings is rising more than 3 percent, while Dowa Holdings and Fukuoka Financial are adding more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Shiseido Co. is losing almost 4 percent, while Sumco Corp., Japan Steel Works and Yaskawa Electric are down more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will release final January numbers for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, reflecting lingering concerns about a potential trade war as well as political uncertainty following recent developments in Washington. A steep drop by social media giant Facebook's shares were a heavy drag on the technology sector.



The Dow tumbled 335.60 points or 1.4 percent at 24,610.91, the Nasdaq plunged 137.74 points or 1.8 percent to 7,344.24 and the S&P 500 plummeted 39.09 points or 2,712.92.



The major European markets have all moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index has fallen by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.3 percent.



Crude oil futures fell along with U.S. stocks Monday, as traders fretted over a litany of defections and firings from the Trump Administration. WTI crude dipped $0.28 or 0.5 percent to settle at $62.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



