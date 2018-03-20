Avalon Life - Examines Effective Methods for Cryptocurrency Education

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / In the 21st century, the world is changing faster than it ever has before. The global economy is expanding at an unprecedented rate as overall global wealth is increasing and extreme poverty decreasing. The number of people who have access to information regarding goods and services is growing, presenting a competitive challenge in terms of consumer choice. The landscape of financial services and technologies is rapidly changing as digitalization enters nearly every era of everyday life. Avalon Life, an innovative crypto community headquartered in Costa Rica, assesses the best methods to educating individuals about the sweeping changes that are occurring across the financial industry.

Following the emergence of blockchain technology and currency digitalization, the number of cryptocurrencies investors is rising. Consequently, so is the need for education among users and those interested in digital currencies. Due to the speed at which crypto development and adoption is advancing, there is a call for easily accessible, comprehensive education across the globe. The experts from Avalon Life asserted that peer-to-peer teaching, based on the premise that most people prefer to learn from individuals they know and trust, is the obvious choice. The concept dates back to ancient Greece, and later became known as the monitorial system in French and English schools in the 18th and 19th centuries. Peer-to-peer teaching is based on an instruction method by which one student teaches another in material that they are well-versed in, with the objective of transforming the second peer into another expert.

'This way of conveying information harbors numerous benefits, from direct interaction between individuals, to peer educators reinforcing their own learning by instructing others, and to the motivation brought forth by sharing similar discourse which results in greater understanding,' explained experts at Avalon Life. The crypto community offers education in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology that is continually adapted to meet industry developments. The content is engineered with the objective to provide the most up-to-date information in the form of video presentations, one-on-one talks, informal discussions and provision of ongoing support.

Based in Costa Rica, Avalon Life offers in-depth cryptocurrency education and innovative blockchain solutions. The company's product development places a focus on environmental sustainability, while merging new technology with an objective to foster social responsibility. In order to broaden participation with the alternative currency market, Avalon Life created a referral-marketing program, and later became the first provider to introduce mining packages with the X11 algorithm. Fueled by the fast evolution of blockchain technology, the company has cultivated strategic partnerships around the globe, and today offers unique blockchain products in numerous sectors within the industry. Their business model provides partners with extensive training, the opportunity for measured engagement in digital currency markets, and access to exclusive products.

