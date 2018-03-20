

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Holdings Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive officer Gary Barber has been fired. The board did not explain why Barber had been ousted. He had led MGM for eight years, and he received an extension through 2022 in October



MGM Holdings said that its Board of Directors has initiated a Chief Executive officer transition and begun the search for a new chief executive officer for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Inc. to replace Gary Barber, who led the Company with distinction over the past eight years.



T he Board has temporarily formed an Office of the CEO to oversee the Company's day-to-day operations during this period. The Office of the CEO will report directly to the Board and include a group of divisional heads and senior executives.



MGM will provide a business update on its scheduled Q4 2017 Earnings Call on March 28th at 10:00 AM PT.



