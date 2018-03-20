

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY.PK), reported the Phase III IMpower131 study met its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival and demonstrated that the combination of TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and ABRAXANE) reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival) compared with chemotherapy alone in the initial treatment of people with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer.



The company noted that at this interim analysis a statistically significant overall survival benefit was not observed and the study will continue as planned. The data will be presented at an upcoming oncology congress.



