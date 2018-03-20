

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined less than initially estimated in January, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to a 6-month low of 105.6 in January from 106.8 in December. The reading was above the flash estimate of 104.8.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity fell to 114.9 in January from 119.7 in the previous month. The January figure was revised up from 114.0.



The lagging index came in a 119.4 in January versus 118.9 in the preceding month.



