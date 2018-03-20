Shopify enables shopping on Instagram for businesses in eight additional markets

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP), the leading multi-channel commerce platform, today announces its expanded integration with Instagram. The "shopping on Instagram" feature that allows businesses to tag products in Instagram posts is now enabled for merchants in eight additional markets: UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil. This strategic expansion unlocks potential for Shopify's merchants to sell to Instagram users all over the world.

Instagram, a fun, popular photo-sharing app for mobile devices, is a great venue for Shopify's hundreds of thousands of merchants in categories such as fashion, jewelry, beauty, furniture and home decor to grow their customer base in a meaningful way. Riding on the successes from the earlier rollout for Shopify's U.S. merchants, the expanded integration will allow shoppers all over the world to experience this unique commerce feature on Instagram.

With the objective of helping our merchants reach more shoppers around the world, Shopify continues to invest in social commerce so brands and small businesses can sell to shoppers wherever they are. With its 500 million daily active users, Instagram is a natural integration alongside Shopify's other sales channels like Facebook, BuzzFeed, Pinterest and eBay, and will help brands leverage mobile to reach consumers around the world.

"Shoppers around the world increasingly demand unique experiences that shorten the path to purchase, and the future of commerce will need to meet and exceed these evolving demands. We continue to partner and experiment with leading social platforms to support our merchants in reaching their customers wherever they are," said Satish Kanwar, Vice President, Product, Shopify. "The expanded collaboration with Instagram is indicative of our commitment to support our merchants in growing their business and reaching more customers globally."

"We know that people come to Instagram to be inspired and discover new products from businesses they love, and we want them to easily be able to learn more, consider and ultimately purchase those products. By integrating with Shopify, we're giving even more businesses the ability to reach people at that moment of inspiration while making it easier for their potential customers to shop directly from Instagram," said Susan Rose, Director of Product Marketing, Instagram.

Shopify's sales channel integration with Instagram allows merchants to sell directly to consumers through product tagging. This allows shoppers to discover and purchase products all within the app itself, shortening the path to purchase.

Shopping on Instagram is now available to merchants selling in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil. For more information visit: http://www.shopify.com/blogs/blog/shopping-on-instagram

