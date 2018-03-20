redPanda Software wins Global Award for Customer Value Leader in Enterprise Software for Retailers

redPanda Software's Connected Solution platform and strategy of developing in-house skills deliver exceptional service and value to customers

LONDON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of enterprise software for the retail market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes redPanda Software with the 2017 South Africa Customer Value Leadership Award for establishing a strong competitive position within the enterprise retail industry through its dedication to developing custom-made retail software solutions and managed services, which provides its retail and financial customers with a competitive edge for exceptional customer service and value.

redPanda Software creates customized enterprise software platforms and services with the customer in mind, effectively establishing itself as the trusted retail technology partner of choice. The company has proactively stayed ahead of retail customer experience Mega Trends through the design of its latest platform, called Connected Solution. This platform addresses the customer experience, operational efficiency, productivity, and marketing feedback needs of customers, which is critical in an era where these factors make or break the in-store retail experience.

The Connected Solution integrates with specialized partnerships to unlock rapidly a range of custom-made retailer services, such as payment offerings, Internet of Things features, loyalty and gift cards, and professional value-added services. These features leave its customers free to focus on delivering the best customer experience.

"redPanda Software's strong ethos is embedded in its 'Way to Grow' vision. This vision is the driving force behind its ability to grow curiosity, creativity, and confidence, which in turn benefits its customers, operations, and employees. The company's robust strategy of empowering its employees keeps them motivated, empowered, and engaged and bodes well for its consultative approach with customers," said Fadzai Deda, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

"redPanda Software's customer service strategy is to unlock human capital potential through training initiatives, such as enhanced management training for junior managers. The company's employees can also enroll in courses of their choice, with redPanda Software paying for the learning materials and exams," said Deda.

redPanda Software has a solid strategy that promotes a celebrated employee retention record by encouraging creativity, discipline, and a drive for personal development. These qualities allow the company to consistently deliver growth-enabling solutions and exceptional customer value for its global retail customers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers receive from its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value it offers customers, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

redPanda Software is a specialist enterprise retail software developer with a focus on customer experience. With a proven track record of long-term partnerships in South Africa, Botswana, and the UK, redPanda Software caters to retailers who want to position themselves competitively by adding a layer of customization to their client's software to cater to client-specific needs. Its success is underpinned by its Way to Grow ethos, which is the driving force behind its distinguishing advantage to grow curiosity, creativity, and confidence and in turn benefit its customers, operations, and people.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

