Incap Oyj: Incap's Annual Report, Auditors' Report and Corporate Governance Statement published

Incap Corporation

Stock Exchange Release 20 March 2018 at 8.00 a.m. (EET)

INCAP'S ANNUAL REPORT, AUDITOR'S REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT PUBLISHED

Incap Group's annual report for 2017 has been published in Finnish and in English in pdf-format on the company's website at www.incapcorp.com, section Investors/Annual report. The annual report includes the report of the Board of Directors, consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements as well as the auditor's report for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2017.

Incap Corporation's corporate governance statement has been published as a separate document and it is available on the company's website at www.incapcorp.com, section Investors/Corporate Governance.

Also the Group's remuneration statement is available on the company's website in section Investors/Corporate Governance/Remuneration.

The annual report, corporate governance statement and remuneration statement are also attached to this release.

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Vesa Mäkelä, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 835 4495

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

The company's home page www.incapcorp.com

ANNEXES

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 570 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.

Incap Report on Corporate Governance 2017 (http://hugin.info/120192/R/2177309/840105.pdf)

Incap Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/120192/R/2177309/840104.pdf)

Incap Report on remuneration 2017 (http://hugin.info/120192/R/2177309/840106.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Incap Oyj via Globenewswire

