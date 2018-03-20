Wirecard Takes Over Acquiring for Playa Games, One of the Largest Online Gaming Companies in Germany

MUNICH, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Playa Games has more than 50 million users and entrusts payment processing to Wirecard, the leading technology and financial services provider

Wirecard enables a comprehensive payments program for the fast-growing online game community and makes e-payment transparent and secure

Wirecard, the global driver in innovation and digital financial services, takes over payment processing for the established German online gaming company Playa Games GmbH. For the game developer and operator of browser-based and mobile games, Wirecard assures the smooth operation of payment transactions and provides credit card acceptance and payment processing from a single source.

Thanks to the collaboration, Playa Games is now using payment methods such as credit card payments (Visa and Mastercard) as well as Paysafe. In the future, the company will extend the portfolio with the payment methods direct debit, Sofort Überweisung and iDeal. Currently, more than 50 million players of Shakes & Fidget, the gaming company's most successful game, are benefiting from the new payment modalities. The online game business continues to grow. According to a VuMA survey, 2.1 million German game enthusiasts consume games daily in the online sector. Playing on the Internet is particularly popular among 35- to 49-year-olds. This age group makes up 30.2 percent of users of online games in Germany. According to Statista, sector sales should reach over 422 million Euros nationwide by 2021.

Thorsten Rohmann, COO of Playa Games, says: "Our biggest aim in the online game sector is to provide our customers with the latest technology and guarantee the best service. Thanks to Wirecard, we have now achieved the next level in terms of payments."

"We are very excited about the cooperation with Playa Games. Consumers of online games are a demanding and, above all, growing target group. We are pleased to offer them first-rate and secure payment services," says Boris Bongartz, Head of Sales Digital Goods Sales at Wirecard.



About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Playa Games:

Playa Games GmbH has been an independent, owner-managed game developer and publisher for over eight years. More than 50 million people have registered for games from Playa Games. Their most famous title is the browser game Shakes and Fidget. A flat hierarchy, a direct line to experts from all areas and a high degree of automation make Playa Games GmbH extremely efficient. The partners and players benefit from the results - day after day.

