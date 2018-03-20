

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, data from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 3.4 percent rise in January.



The price index for the manufacturing sector grew 2.0 percent annually in February and those in the utility sector surged by 15.0 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying prices dropped 4.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.8 percent in February.



Data also showed that import prices rose 1.0 percent in February from a year ago. Compared to previous month, import priced edged up 0.1 percent.



Export prices increased 0.9 percent yearly in February, while it fell 2.0 percent from the preceding month.



