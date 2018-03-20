

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Tuesday, mirroring weak cues from Wall Street and Asia after it emerged that Facebook allowed improper access to user data.



Also, investors fear that U.S. President Donald Trump may impose additional protectionist trade measures, adding to ongoing worries of a potential U.S.-China trade war.



U.K. shares, however, may open a tad higher after the European Union reached a post-Brexit transitional deal ahead of the EU summit due this week.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 dropped around 1.4 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.8 percent as Facebook plunged to its worst loss in four years on privacy concerns.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed ahead of policy decisions from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the Bank of England on Thursday.



The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, while the Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged.



New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference as head of the central bank is also likely to attract considerable attention.



Oil rose in Asian trading, helped by tensions in the Middle East even as gains remained capped by rising output in the United States. Gold prices edged lower on dollar strength.



Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results, Eurozone consumer confidence survey results and U.K. consumer and producer price data are due later in the day, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



European markets fell on Monday to extend last week's pullback. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 1.1 percent.



The German DAX fell 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.7 percent.



