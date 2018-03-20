Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress

Scalable, Customizable, and Integrated Products to Improve Patient Safety and Reduce Costs on Display in Stand 75

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication and supply management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will showcase its award-winning platform of solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists (EAHP) Congress from March 21-23 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Leveraging hardware and workflow software solutions, real-time predictive intelligence, and performance-driven partnerships, these solutions drive operational, financial, and clinical success for healthcare facilities.

Omnicell will be featuring solutions for medication dispensing, sterile compounding, and medication analytics in Stand 75, including:

XT Series Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinetsfor improved workflow efficiency, medication accountability, and patient safety through the latest hardware technology and smart software features. Omnicell's automated dispensing cabinets have received the highest ranking from KLAS, an independent healthcare research firm, for 12 years in a row.

IV solutions, including robotic hazardous and non-hazardous IV compounding, to help enhance safety, improve therapy, reduce cost, and facilitate compliance related to sterile compounding processes.

Robotic dispensing solutions - Omnicell Robotic Dispensing System, which provides accurate and efficient simultaneous loading and dispensing of medications. This modular system consists of Omnicell's Medimat storage and dispensing unit, a high speed channel dispensing system, and an automated filling system.

Congress attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Omnicell's future innovation for central pharmacy inventory management and sterile compounding workflow with demonstrations of products, as yet unreleased in European markets, designed to enhance patient safety and reduce costs related to medication management.

Omnicell is also partnering with EAHP to present the "Power of Automation" Synergy Symposium, an accredited educational activity for European hospital pharmacists. The event will be held Thursday, March 22 from 7:30-9:00 a.m. in Hall C of the congress center.

"Supporting the highest level of patient safety is essential to excellent patient care," said Arthur Van Dongen, general manager, International at Omnicell. "We are excited to showcase ways our customers can leverage smart, industry-leading technology to help reduce errors, improve patient safety, simplify workflow, and ultimately decrease costs."

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. Omnicell is revolutionizing the patient medication experience from hospital to home by empowering providers to keep each patient at the center of care. The Company's autonomous approach to medication management leverages a differentiated platform for hardware and workflow software solutions, real-time predictive intelligence, and performance-driven partnerships to help drive operational, financial, and clinical success for customers.

Supporting the highest level of patient safety is essential to excellent patient care. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on delivering solutions for medication availability, affordability, safety, and adherence. Over 4,000 customers worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety.

Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions, used by over 32,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the United Kingdom, are designed to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions,helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

For more information aboutOmnicell, Inc.please visitwww.omnicell.com.

