APG Cash Drawer Names POS Industry Veteran Nigel Ball as Vice President of Sales

Global Cash Management Solution Manufacturer Hires Sales Veteran to Expand Sales Activities, Reach, Engagement and Market Share in North America

MINNEAPOLIS, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --APG Cash Drawer, a global manufacturer of cash management solutions is proud to announce the addition of point-of-sale industry veteran Nigel Ball to the role of Vice President of Sales in North America. In this role, Mr. Ball will lead and oversee all functions of APG's core product sales activities in North America.

"I am very excited to be joining APG Cash Drawer, a recognized global brand leader in the POS industry," said Nigel. "SMARTtilltechnology is a great example of APG's ability to differentiate and deliver innovative cash management solutions, reducing cash loss and the cost of handling while improving store productivity. It's a great time to be part of a revolution in cash management and to join the APG team."

"We are pleased to have Nigel as a member of the APG global family as we strive to continuously develop POS solutions and create opportunities for our customers, partners, and affiliates in the marketplace," stated Mark J. Olson, President, and CEO of APG. "Nigel's expertise and experience in global sales will help APG's team continue to create and deliver innovative solutions for our customers who have both domestic and global footprints."

Based in Kenosha Wisconsin, Nigel brings over 35 years of experience with expertise in creating and executing global sales and strategies, managing P&L, developing new business, coaching and mentoring teams, as well as building long-term customer relationships. Nigel has extensive knowledge and a strong influence in the POS industry through his tenure of delighting customers at Cognitive TPG, Americas for Desko and Cherry.

About APG Cash Drawer, LLC - APG Cash Drawer, with over 39 years of POS industry experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable and reliable cash drawer products that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick serve for thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it's our general application cash drawer products, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtillIntelligent Cash Drawer, our products and brand are differentiated by our ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com or call 763-571-5000. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506946/APG_Cash_Drawer.jpg