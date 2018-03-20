iBasis, Inc.: LG Uplus Selects iBasis for its Multi-service IPX Platform To Support LTE Roaming Services

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBasis, a KPN company, today announced that it has signed a multi-service agreement with South Korea's LG Uplus to connect to the iBasis IPX network for Signaling and Data connectivity to enable LTE Roaming services. The services will run on iBasis IPX network, a multiservice, global IP network that delivers high quality voice and data services. It also adds LG Uplus network to the iBasis global LTE footprint, which includes more than 550 LTE destinations in 180 countries.

"With the massive demand for 4G services, it's critical to partner with a strong and reliable IPX provider to cope with roaming traffic growth and quality demands," said Dave Choi, Roaming Director of LG Uplus. "The partnership with iBasis enabled us to leverage their global LTE footprint and their highly reliable IPX platform for LTE signaling and data connectivity. This also brings great perspective as both companies are focusing on delivering a wide array of services over LTE and are strong advocates for global deployment of VoLTE services."



"We're very pleased to add strong innovative operators like LG Uplus to our rapidly growing global footprint of connected LTE operators," said Feddo Hazewindus, President and CEO of iBasis. "We believe that together, we are at the forefront of accommodating the exponential growth of 4G service demand, including the worldwide expansion of VoLTE services and building the right foundation for 5G and IoT connectivity."

This agreement continues to sustain the strong momentum of iBasis in interconnecting LTE networks for roaming. By operating all services over its IPX network, iBasis offers its LTE customers an integral approach and clear roadmap to full LTE connectivity: LTE Signaling, LTE Data and VoLTE, enhanced with analytics.

About iBasis

A wholly-owned KPN company, iBasis is a leading IPX Provider for carriers, mobile operators, OTTs and IoT service providers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice services including HD Voice, VoLTE and anti-fraud services. The iBasis multi-service IPX interconnects operators and service providers globally with guaranteed quality and security for the entire mobile service portfolio: SS7 Signaling, GRX and S8, Diameter Signaling, VoLTE Interconnect and Roaming, supporting both the LBO and S8HR models. iBasis' InVision advanced analytics enable operators to monitor and proactively manage the quality of roaming traffic on a global scale. iBasis customers include more than 1,000 operators and service providers, and iBasis' global IPX reach is unsurpassed due to its Open Peering Policy. For more information, please visit www.ibasis.com (http://www.ibasis.com/).

About LG Uplus

World's first LTE nationwide network provider, LG Uplus is a pioneer of new telecommunication services that create value for customers. LG Uplus classifies its business areas into "Mobile," "Home," "IoT," and "Corporate". Each business area offers innovative fixed and wireless service bundles, based on the optimized networks, and is dedicated to developing high-quality and high-standard contents for the purpose of providing differentiated value to customers. LG Uplus makes up step by step experience to 5G world based on the best quality network infrastructure. For the wireline, LG Uplus provides comprehensive services by offering enhanced productivity and competitiveness such as ultra-high speed Internet, VolP and IPTV services. LG Uplus is also a leading provider of IoT, customers can connect various IoT things anytime, anywhere, and remotely control things using a smart device or with their voice. LG Uplus has a vision of becoming the top global company that plays a leading role providing highest value to customers. For more information, please visit http://www.uplus.co.kr/com/main/pemain/PeMain.hpi (http://www.uplus.co.kr/com/main/pemain/PeMain.hpi)

