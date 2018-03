BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.45 am ET Tuesday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs has released Swiss quarterly economic forecast.



After the data, the franc changed little against its major rivals.



The franc was worth 111.68 against the yen, 1.1747 against the euro, 1.3362 against the pound and 0.9518 against the greenback around 2:50 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX