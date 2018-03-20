Jackpotjoy PLC: Jackpotjoy plc Full Year Results 2017

- Full Year Gaming Revenue Up 14% Year-on-year
- Healthy Double-digit Progression in Group Revenues in Q1 2018
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the 'Group') for the year ended 31 December 2017.
Financial summary
Year ended
31 Dec 2017
(£m)
Year ended
31 Dec 2016
(£m)
Reported Change
(%)
Gaming revenue
304.6
266.9
14
Net loss (as reported under IFRS)
(67.9)
(40.6)
(67)
Adjusted EBITDA [1]
108.6
102.2
6
Adjusted net income1
76.1
83.5
(9)
Operating cash flows
101.0
83.0
22
Diluted net loss per share [2]
£(0.92)
£(0.57)
(61)
Diluted adjusted net income per share [1,2]
£1.02
£1.13
(10)
[1] This release contains non-IFRS financial measures, which are noted where used. For additional details, including with respect to the reconciliations from these non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to the information under the heading 'Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures' on page 6 of this release and Note 5 - Segment Information of the consolidated financial statements on pages 33 through 36 of this release.
[2] Per share figures are calculated on a diluted weighted average basis using the IFRS treasury method.
