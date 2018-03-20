sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,39 Euro		+0,03
+0,32 %
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACKPOTJOY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JACKPOTJOY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,19
9,64
08:07
20.03.2018 | 08:08
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Jackpotjoy PLC: Jackpotjoy plc Full Year Results 2017

- Full Year Gaming Revenue Up 14% Year-on-year
- Healthy Double-digit Progression in Group Revenues in Q1 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the 'Group') for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Financial summary

Year ended

31 Dec 2017

(£m)

Year ended

31 Dec 2016

(£m)

Reported Change

(%)

Gaming revenue

304.6

266.9

14

Net loss (as reported under IFRS)

(67.9)

(40.6)

(67)

Adjusted EBITDA [1]

108.6

102.2

6

Adjusted net income1

76.1

83.5

(9)

Operating cash flows

101.0

83.0

22

Diluted net loss per share [2]

£(0.92)

£(0.57)

(61)

Diluted adjusted net income per share [1,2]

£1.02

£1.13

(10)


[1] This release contains non-IFRS financial measures, which are noted where used. For additional details, including with respect to the reconciliations from these non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to the information under the heading 'Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures' on page 6 of this release and Note 5 - Segment Information of the consolidated financial statements on pages 33 through 36 of this release.
[2] Per share figures are calculated on a diluted weighted average basis using the IFRS treasury method.

Enquiries

Jackpotjoy plc
Jason Holden
Director of Investor Relations

jason.holden@jpj.com
+44 (0) 203 907 4032
+44 (0) 7812 142118

Jackpotjoy Group
Amanda Brewer
Vice President of Corporate Communications

amanda.brewer@jpj.com
+1 416 720 8150

Media Enquires

Finsbury
James Leviton, Andy Parnis

jackpotjoy@finsbury.com
+44 (0) 207 251 3801

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2192I_1-2018-3-19.pdf

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy plc via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE