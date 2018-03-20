Jackpotjoy PLC: Jackpotjoy plc Full Year Results 2017

- Full Year Gaming Revenue Up 14% Year-on-year

- Healthy Double-digit Progression in Group Revenues in Q1 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the 'Group') for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Financial summary

Year ended 31 Dec 2017 (£m) Year ended 31 Dec 2016 (£m) Reported Change (%) Gaming revenue 304.6 266.9 14 Net loss (as reported under IFRS) (67.9) (40.6) (67) Adjusted EBITDA [1] 108.6 102.2 6 Adjusted net income1 76.1 83.5 (9) Operating cash flows 101.0 83.0 22 Diluted net loss per share [2] £(0.92) £(0.57) (61) Diluted adjusted net income per share [1,2] £1.02 £1.13 (10)

[1] This release contains non-IFRS financial measures, which are noted where used. For additional details, including with respect to the reconciliations from these non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to the information under the heading 'Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures' on page 6 of this release and Note 5 - Segment Information of the consolidated financial statements on pages 33 through 36 of this release.

[2] Per share figures are calculated on a diluted weighted average basis using the IFRS treasury method.

