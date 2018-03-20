

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's producer prices for February. Economists producer prices to rise 2 percent on year, slower than the 2.1 percent increase seen in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the greenback, it fell against the pound. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 131.18 against the yen, 1.1746 against the franc, 0.8791 against the pound and 1.2342 against the greenback as of 2:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX