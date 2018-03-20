

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Issue of Equity, Convertible Loans and Issue of Warrants



Milestone (AIM:MSG), the AIM quoted provider of digital media and technology, announces that it has agreed to issue a total of 116,666,669 new ordinary shares of 0.1pence per share in the Company at a price of 0.15 pence per share.



The Company will raise £145,000 in cash through the issue of 96,666,667 Subscription Shares and will settle an existing creditor balance of £30,000 through the issue of 20,000,000 Conversion Shares.



The 116,666,669 new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of Milestone. Application will be made for the 116,666,669 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on or around 23 March 2018.



Unsecured Convertible Loan Note



The Company also announces that it has raised £105,000 (which would convert in up to 70,000,001 Loan Conversion Shares by way of a convertible loan at a price of 0.15 pence per share, the convertible loan note is interest-free and can be repaid by the Company at any time prior to 31 March 2019.



Issue of Warrants



The Company has agreed to issue warrants to the holders of the Subscription Shares and the Loan Conversion Shares, consequently the Company has issued warrants over 166,666,670 new ordinary shares, exercisable at a price of 0.25 pence per share at any time up until 19 March 2019.



Total Voting Rights



Following the issue, Milestone will have in issue 1,925,434,986 ordinary shares with voting rights. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Following the Warrant issue, the Company will have 162,702,116 options and 385,098,130 warrants in issue.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



For further information:



Milestone Group PLC Tel: 020 7929 7826 Tony Sanders



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser Tel: 020 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Jo Turner



Hybridan LLP, Broker Tel: 020 3764 2341 Claire Louise Noyce



