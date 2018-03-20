

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) reported revenue (Retail) of 363.4 million pounds for the 13 weeks to 4 March 2018, an increase of of 11.7% which was impacted by adverse weather conditions in the final week, equivalent to nearly 1% of sales over the quarter.



Tim Steiner, Ocado's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'We are pleased to report another quarter of strong underlying sales growth in our retail business in line with our guidance for the year. The reported rate of retail revenue growth over the quarter was broadly the same as in fourth-quarter of 2017 as we operated at maximum capacity for most of the quarter and were impacted by the winter storms that caused widespread disruption during the final week. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues who nonetheless succeeded in delivering nearly 300,000 orders over the last week of the quarter, often in the most trying conditions.'



Looking forward, the Group said it continues to make good progress ramping up its new customer fulfilment centre in Andover (CFC3) and is on track to open latest facility (CFC4) in Erith in the middle of the current year.



