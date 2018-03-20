

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased slightly in February after rising in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent in February from 8.8 percent in January. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 9.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 233,000 in February from 238,000 in January. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 242,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 21.1 percent in February from 17.7 percent in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate came in at 59.9 percent in February versus 59.7 percent in January.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady for the third straight month at 8.4 percent.



