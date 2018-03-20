

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway PLC (BWY.L) reported profit before tax of 288.7 million pounds for the half year ended 31 January 2018 compared to 247.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share increased to 190.7 pence from 163.2 pence.



First-half revenue improved 15.3% to 1.32 billion pounds, from last year. Housing revenue increased by 14.5% to 1.31 billion pounds. Volume growth was 6.3% to 4,741 homes, together with average selling price growth of 7.7%.



For the full year, the Board expects that volume will grow by around 600 homes, thereby enabling the Group's housing output to exceed 10,000 new homes per annum for the first time in its history.



The interim dividend has increased by 28.0% to 48.0 pence per share.



