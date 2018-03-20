

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer price inflation eased to a 14-month low in February, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.1 percent increase seen in January. This was the lowest rate since December 2016 and weaker than the expected 2 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices advanced 0.1 percent on month taking the annual growth to 1.9 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped for the first time in nine months in February. Prices fell 0.1 percent, in contrast to January's 0.5 percent increase. Prices were expected to gain 0.1 percent.



The price indices of all main industrial groups increased in February compared with the previous year. Prices of intermediate goods gained 2.8 percent.



Energy prices were up 1.8 percent though the development of prices of the different energy carriers diverged.



Non-durable consumer goods prices and durable consumer goods prices increased 1.4 percent each. At the same time, cost of capital goods advanced 1.1 percent.



